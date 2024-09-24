Advertising feature: Keep learning at the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary



THE Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary is a partnership between Port Stephens Council and Port Stephens Koala Hospital, a volunteer group that aims to provide the world best practice standards of care to sick, injured and orphaned koalas to give them the best opportunity to be returned to the wild.

The Koala Sanctuary is a new opportunity to directly contribute to the preservation of local koalas in Port Stephens.

Day visitors to the sanctuary enjoy unique experiences with koalas in a natural and idyllic bushland setting.

Tailored education sessions are offered from local guides on koala care, rehabilitation and eventual return back to the wild.

These School Holidays the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary is opened daily from 9am to 5pm (last entry at 4pm) and includes the following activities and features:

Koala Centre – visitor admissions and guest reception areas.

Sanctuary Story Walk – offering visitors an immersive educational experience of the koala habitat.

Koala Hospital – Construction of a $2 million expansion has concluded and now offers a brand new Koala Viewing Window into the clinical services area to observe non-invasive treatments of koalas in care (subject to clinic times).

Sanctuary SKY Walk and elevated viewing platform – The Sanctuary SKYwalk and viewing platform is a 225 metre in length elevated pathway and viewing platform, offering a unique ‘tree top’ perspective into the koala’s natural habitat, a perfect photo opportunity and educational experience.

Fat Possum Café – offering an extensive range of delicious menu items and ‘grab and go’ eats and treats, great barista coffees and a huge range of quality souvenirs, a lasting memento of your visit.

Deluxe 4-star accommodation – guests will be able to wake up with the koalas by staying in on-site four star glamping tents.

Spring School Holiday Activities

Scavenger Hunt: Can you solve the mystery phrase of the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary’s Scavenger Hunt? Included within the admission price while you explore the Sanctuary grounds keep your eyes open to find the answers to each of the Scavenger Hunt’s questions to solve the mystery phrase: “Koalas are one of the few animals in the world that have a similar feature to humans. What is the feature?”

For more information visit www.portstephenskoalasanctuary.com.au/experience/scavenger-hunt.

Educational Sanctuary Talks

These School Holiday visitors can enjoy morning ‘Sanctuary Talks’ hosted by the Education Coordinator from the Port Stephens Koala Hospital.

These informative talks will include interesting facts about these unique Australian marsupials, the main threats the koala population faces and how we can help secure a future for wild koalas.

Each talk will commence at 11.30am and concludes around 12:15pm on the following dates:

– Monday, 30 September at 11.30am

– Thursday, 3 October at 11.30am

– Saturday, 5 October at 11.30am

– Monday, 7 October at 11.30am (Public Holiday)

– Thursday, 10 October at 11.30am

– Saturday, 12 October at 11.30am

Also enjoy a Sausage Sizzle from Fat Possum Café with $1 donated to the Koala Hospital with every Sausage Sandwich sold.