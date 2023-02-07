ADVERTISING FEATURE: Learn and be active in 2023 at the Coffs Harbour Squash and Swim Centre

A GREAT way to start the year should include a visit to the Squash and Swim Centre at Korora.

They have activities and programmes for children of all ages.

“If you have never played Squash before, join in our free ‘Come and Try’ sessions on Sundays, appointments necessary, or join our Little Squashie Program from 4.00pm, Monday to Thursday,” said Peter Saxby, Coffs Harbour Squash and Swim Centre.

“Be one of the first to receive a Beginner Starting Pack of Racquet, Eyewear and T Shirt all free, conditions apply.”

Friday junior squash gets underway from 4.00pm, offering fun games for school students, suitable for ages seven to seventeen years.

Equipment is free and provided to all new players.

“If you are looking for Learn to Swim classes, we have a great program conducted in two pools and are currently accepting new registrations – for term 1, 2023,” said Peter.

“It is a great way to start your child in a life skill and you receive a swim starter pack, conditions apply.”

For the busy parents and bubs, pre-schoolers can enjoy sessions in the heated toddler pool.

Why not enroll now and have your child learn and progress in swimming skills at times suitable for busy parents?

“The Centre accepts Active Kids and First Lap vouchers which can be used for both Squash or Learn to Swim programs, it’s a great way to get your kids into an active and healthy sport.

“Lessons are in blocks of ten with assessment and the first lesson is free.

“Come check out the Squash Australia Club of the Year 2022 has to offer.”

Contact the Squash and Swim Centre on 66536523 for bookings or visit our website for more details.