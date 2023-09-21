ADVERTISING FEATURE: Livable supports seniors to live independently in their homes

LIVABLE is a not-for-profit organisation with a rich history of delivering exceptional disability, aged care and family support services to the Mid North Coast and Northern NSW communities.

For over 30 years, Livable has enhanced the lives of seniors by enabling them to live independently in the comfort of their homes.

The organisation provides a comprehensive range of personalised services and programs, from helping with personal care and meals to transportation services and creating opportunities for social connections.

Livable, an approved provider of government-subsidised home care packages, assigns a designated Aged Care Support Coordinator to every customer.

These coordinators collaborate with family members and caregivers to create a supportive network and contact the customer regularly to ensure the level of support and services meet their needs.

Livable’s Mid North Coast Aged Care Support Coordinator, Mel Broad, said that receiving a little support with daily home tasks does not mean independence has been lost.

“Getting a little help in your home and with daily activities means people can live independently for longer,” Mr Broad said.

“Our role is to help people stay connected and ensure they receive the support needed to live happily in their homes.”

Livable provides home visits to help seniors, families and carers understand the steps needed to receive a home care package.

If you would like more information, contact Mel on 0402 621 199.