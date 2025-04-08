ADVERTISING FEATURE: Make Hawks Nest Golf Club your holiday bub



THIS school holidays, Hawks Nest Golf Club (HNGC) is the place to be for fun and fantastic family experiences.

Whether you’re a local or visiting from across the bay, HNGC is bringing the community together with an exciting line-up of events designed to keep kids active and parents relaxed.

“For budding golfers, our Junior Golf Clinics are teeing off again – catering to kids aged aged to 17 years,” the HNGC team said.

“Whether your child is picking up a club for the first time or sharpening their skills, these clinics are a great way to learn in a fun, supportive environment.”

And if golf isn’t their thing?

HNGC has got the fun covered with two free Family Music Bingo nights for the whole family and two epic Kids Discos to get them dancing and smiling all night long.

Over the Easter long weekend, the clubhouse comes alive with live music and the much-loved Easter raffles – a Surf and Turf Mega Raffle on Good Friday and Easter Hampers up for grabs on Sunday, raising funds for the Hawks Junior Footy Club.

It’s the perfect excuse to settle in, grab a cold drink, and enjoy the festivities.

“Getting here is part of the fun – hop aboard the original Tea Gardens Ferry from Nelson Bay, soak up the scenery, and step off into a full day of family-friendly adventure,” the team suggests.

“Play a round of golf, let the kids join in the action, and settle in for a yummy lunch or dinner at Sando’s Café & Restaurant.

“At HNGC, we’re proud to be more than just a golf course – we’re a place where families come together, memories are made, and the community spirit shines.

“These school holidays, come and see what makes Hawks Nest Golf Club the heart of the holiday season.”

For all event dates and details, visit www.hawksnestgolfclub.com.au or follow the club on Facebook – your next family day out is just a click away!