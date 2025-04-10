ADVERTISING FEATURE: New simulator at Fighter World



LOOKING for a new experience this school holidays?

Other than the real thing, this is the closest you may ever get to being a Top Gun fighter pilot.

Applied Virtual Simulation (AVS) Newcastle, renowned for cutting-edge defence simulation technology and Winwing have partnered with Fighter World to create one of Australia’s most immersive virtual reality (VR) motion simulators, based on the iconic F/A-18 Hornet fighter aircraft.

From the moment you slide into the fully equipped Hornet cockpit you’ll be immersed in the high-tech world of military aviation, but don’t worry, there’s an experienced operator who’ll tailor each session to your age and ability.

It won’t be long before you loop, barrel roll and dive just like a pro before taking on the enemy in a dogfight.

In fact, you’ll be so immersed, you’ll forget you’re in a simulator.

There are two experiences available for you to enjoy.

The Static Flight Simulator suitable for ages seven-plus and the AVSxFW motion flight simulator for ages twelve-plus. With prices starting at just $20 for fifteen minutes you’re in for the ride of your life!

Bookings are essential.

Phone Fighter World now on 02 4965 1810 and secure your session before they’re sold out.

