ADVERTISING FEATURE: Peppertree GP: A practice after your own heart!

HAVING officially launched at the beginning of June, Peppertree GP is a brand new General Practice in the heart of Medowie.

Owned and led by two young GPs with extensive experience, their vision is to develop a friendly and caring family practice with your best interests at heart.

The close-knit team of professional staff are ready to care for your medical needs whilst being open to any queries you may have.

The new Medowie-based GP offers comprehensive family medical services including children’s health and immunisations, men’s and women’s health, skin cancer checks, antenatal care, chronic disease management and more.

Physiotherapy, podiatry, psychology, pathology and audiology services are also offered.

“We are a team of young medical professionals passionate about General Practice,” a Peppertree spokesperson told News Of The Area.

“We have a wide variety of skill sets and experience to look after your entire family.

“We have also partnered with the best local allied health services to be your complete health destination.

“At Peppertree you can expect the best in medical care, led by two young and passionate doctors who lead a team of nurses and allied healthcare professionals in a caring and friendly, brand new state of the art medical centre.”

Peppertree GP is currently taking new patients.

Patients can register by phoning the surgery, calling in or by scanning the QR code.