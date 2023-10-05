ADVERTISING FEATURE: Quality training and assessment with DATS

DICKENS Assessment and Training Services (DATS) is a privately owned Registered Training Organisation operating since 2007.

DATS specialise in delivering quality training and assessment for SafeWork NSW High Risk Work Licence courses such as forklift, elevating work platform, dogging and cranes as well as white card, confined space entry, work safely at heights and many more.

Their dedicated team of staff and highly experienced trainers provide quality training to a range of clients including tier one civil contractors, local councils, high schools and job service agencies.

For those looking to start a career in the civil construction industry, DATS offers a Certificate III in Civil Construction Plant Operations under the NSW Smart and Skilled fee-free apprenticeship program.

Their training centre located in the Isles Drive industrial estate provides a comfortable setting for their face-to-face and practical hands-on training whilst on-site/workplace delivery is also available for private groups.

Visit datservicesnsw.com.au for a full course list, upcoming course dates and easy online enrolment process.