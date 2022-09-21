ADVERTISING FEATURE: Quality training and assessments for the general and civil construction industries

DICKENS Assessment and Training Services (DATS) is a privately owned Registered Training Organisation, providing quality training and assessments for the general and civil construction industries.

The dedicated team of staff and highly experienced trainers provide quality training throughout New South Wales.

DATS specialise in delivering SafeWork NSW High Risk Licence courses such as Forklift, Dogging and Cranes as well as White Card, Confined Spaces, Work Safely at Heights and Plant Operations with Verification of Competency (VOC) available for all courses.

DATS have a large indoor training centre located in the Isles Drive Industrial Estate, as well as a mobile training unit for on-site workplace delivery.

For those looking to start a career in the Civil Construction industry, DATS offer Certificate III in Civil Construction Plant Operations under the NSW Smart and Skilled fee-free apprenticeship program.

Visit datservicesnsw.com.au for a full course list and easy online enrolment process.