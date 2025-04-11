ADVERTISING FEATURE: Saxby’s Bakery & Cafe – Delicious and local for decades



SINCE 1989, Saxby’s Bakery & Cafe has served up delicious offerings to customers from throughout the Port Stephens region.

“A scrumptious array of cakes, breads, pies, sausage rolls, pasties and other baked goodies are served at our comfortable cafe,” said the Saxby’s team.

“Make that upcoming celebration all the more special with a cake from Saxby’s.

“Our talented Port Stephens bakers can customise our delicious cakes to suit your specifications.

In addition to being a place where you can pick up special dessert-style cakes, Saxby’s Port Stephens cafe is a great place to relax and unwind.

“Our friendly staff serves Devonshire teas and barista-made coffees as well.

“The next time you are in the Salt Ash region, be sure to visit Saxby’s Bakery & Cafe.

“Our baked treats suit all tastes and appetites.

“We are situated at Paul’s Corner.”