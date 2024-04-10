ADVERTISING FEATURE: Spoilt for choice at The Lolly Bug



THE Lolly Bug is a family owned business carrying over 1500 varieties of goodies!

“We offer lollies, chocolates, gourmet foods and so much more,” The Lolly Bug team said.

They also stock confectionery from around the world – English sweets, Dutch licorice, American products including Reese’s and Hersheys, New Zealand sweets, Australian favourites, hand made chocolates, choc-coated goodies, large lollipops and novelty items.

A unique range of gifts including fun signs and mugs is also available in store.

“Our gourmet range includes a large number of hot sauces including Blairs and Australia’s award-winning Scorpion Strike.

“With so many options, you’ll be spoilt for choice.”

Now open in two great locations of Port Stephens – Nelson Bay and Shoal Bay.