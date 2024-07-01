ADVERTISING FEATURE: Spoilt for choice at The Lolly Bug



THE Lolly Bug is a family owned business carrying over 1500 varieties of goodies!

“We offer lollies, chocolates, gourmet foods and so much more,” The Lolly Bug team said.

They also stock confectionery from around the world – English sweets, Dutch licorice, American products including Reese’s and Hersheys, New Zealand sweets, Australian favourites, hand made chocolates, choc-coated goodies, large lollipops and novelty items.

A unique range of gifts including fun signs and mugs is also available in store.

“Our gourmet range includes a large number of hot sauces including Blairs and Australia’s award-winning Scorpion Strike.

“With so many options, you’ll be spoilt for choice.”

The Lolly Bug also has an exciting new addition sure to excite locals and visitors alike.

“We have now opened an ice creamery at our Shoal Bay lolly shop, serving up loaded ice creams and loaded milkshakes with freeze-dried toppings.

“Indulge in our decadent and imaginative creations that are sure to delight your taste buds.”

The Lolly Bug is now open in two great locations Port Stephens locations – Nelson Bay and Shoal Bay.

