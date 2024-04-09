ADVERTISING FEATURE: Step into a prehistoric world at Hunter Valley Gardens



THE end of Term One is fast approaching and there’s no better time to plan an amazing school holiday trip with the family.

This April, Hunter Valley Gardens invites visitors to discover a Jurassic world of dinosaurs, giant bugs, and mythical creatures.

Create special memories that will last a lifetime at Mega Creatures and Mega Creatures Night Safari.

Open from Saturday 6 April until Sunday 5 May 2024, this mind-blowing event is just a short two-hour drive from Sydney.

Visitors of all ages will enjoy rides, interactive fossil digs, dinosaur egg hunts, fun entertainment thanks to Erth, and giant animatronic animals that will create unforgettable moments for the whole family to enjoy.

The ginormous mega creatures, including T-Rex, Diplodocus, Stegosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Triceratops, and many more, will have guests feeling like they have stepped back in time.

Even bigger than previous years, the 2024 event will see new pre-historic visitors in the shape of Wuerhosaurus, Huangyangosaurus, Dilophosauru, Rhyothemis fuliginosa Selys and plenty more.

The Dragons Den will offer guests the opportunity to let their imagination take flight with mythical dragons, some that even breathe fire.

Meanwhile, the Amphitheatre has been taken over by a marvellous butterfly exhibition with the butterflies painted and decorated by local school children, where you can come and vote for your favourites.

Additional entertainment that the whole family will love also includes Erth’s Roving Baby Dinosaurs that have hatched in all shapes and sizes and getting up close and personal with a selection of dinosaurs at Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Show, with many more surprises awaiting eager explorers.

As evening begins to fall at Hunter Valley Gardens, the prehistoric creatures will come alive with lighting displays for Mega Creatures Night Safari.

Predators will be hunting their prey around the frog ponds and winding paths.

Hunter Valley Gardens collection of snakes and lizards will be on display on Reptile Road which winds its way through the magical Storybook Garden.

And watch out, you may run into Erth’s Roving Exoskeletons, where light and movement combine to showcase a unique and jaw dropping experience.

Once visitors explore all the magical creatures in their path, guests will be able to ride the Classic Carousel, Giant Ferris Wheel, Swing Chairs, Tea Cup, and Superslide, with the 25-metre-tall Ferris Wheel offering spectacular views of the entire Gardens in all their entire glory, and have the unique opportunity to take in the sites of the dinosaurs from high above.

At the Night at the Museum display, budding archaeologists can get their hands dirty discovering mythical fossils, while learning some amazing facts and figures.

Kim Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Hunter Valley Gardens says, “We know that children and adults alike will be completely awe-struck as they come up close and personal to mega dinosaurs, mythical creatures, and gigantic bugs.”

For more details on Mega Creatures, tickets and program please visit: www.hvg.com.au

