ADVERTISING FEATURE: The Wangi Queen Showboat: A Timeless Jewel in Lemon Tree Passage

STEP aboard the Wangi Queen Showboat, a floating gem now docked at Lemon Tree Passage.

This heritage-listed vessel is the latest attraction on the beautiful Tilligerry Peninsula, captivating visitors with its rich history and timeless charm.

For over 35 years, it graced Lake Macquarie, hosting countless weddings and joyous celebrations.

Originally named the Ettalong, this magnificent vessel was launched in 1922, two weeks after famed poet Henry Lawson’s state funeral.

Constructed from timber hand cut from the Watagans Forest, it embodies the craftsmanship and resilience of a bygone era.

Shipwright Gordon Beattie incorporated salvaged teak from an 1855 shipwreck, adorning the super-structure and window sashes with maritime history.

Teresa Charchalis, part owner and operator, describes the Wangi Queen as “a piece of living history that brings people together”.

With its new home in Lemon Tree Passage, the Wangi Queen invites locals and visitors to experience the charm of early twentieth century shipbuilding while exploring the beauty of Port Stephens western harbour.

Cruises take in stunning waterways and secluded coves including Taylors Beach, Soldiers Point, Boondelbah Island, Fame Cove and North Arm Cove.

Embrace the Queen’s timeless quality and let it inspire you.

As you sail, remember the enduring power of history to shape our present and future.

For cruise times and fares call 0411 388 380 or visit wangiqueen.com.au.