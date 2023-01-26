Advertising Feature: Thrive and dance in one of Julie Ross’ adult classes

EXPERIENCE the joy and benefits of dance by joining one of the Julie Ross Dance Studio’s music and movement classes in the Boambee Valley, just south of Coffs Harbour, for 2023.

Extra benefits include improving your overall physical and mental well being.

Classes in Dancefit, Total Beginner Tap and Intermediate levels in tap run on Mondays and Tuesdays during the day.

“The benefits are far reaching and almost immediately participants feel lighter, more confident and happier.

“Meeting new friends and sharing your love of dance is so easy, especially if you can let down the barrier of not feeling good enough,” said Julie.

The classes are designed for beginners and you don’t need any previous experience to join.

You only need a willingness to participate and you will be professionally guided with the rest.

Julie has over 30 years experience in dance teaching and now also teaches Music and Movement on Wednesday mornings, which is a seated dance program for Seniors and people with balance or issues associated with ageing.

“People living with Parkinson’s have also benefited from this amazing program incorporating rhythm music and movements that have been proven to benefit cognitive and physical function,” Julie said.

In 2023, Julie and Suzanne MCcarty will combine their skills and collaborate with the Coffs Harbour Conservatorium of Music on new classes; Creative Music and Movement for Seniors.

These classes will be conducted once a month at the Con with a live pianist starting in February.

Julie will engage you in her class with old classics of Musical theatre as well as Jazz, Instrumental and Modern tunes.

Julie demonstrates all the action so you don’t have to remember the routines and can relax and follow.

The different levels of tap classes means there is no problem if you’re a basic beginner as Julie teaches the Total Beginner class starting with the basics and patiently moving from there.

“Age is also no barrier and many of the adults are between 50-90 years old while boasting the eldest student, Lorraine, who has just turned 98!” Julie said.

For the more experienced tap dancers or even if you are a beginner and keen to develop your talent, the tap dance group often do shows and performances for charity and the nursing homes.

“This is a highlight for the group and the audience just love the entertainment and really love the visits,” she said.

Julie keeps choreographing and adding to the group’s repertoire so there’s always room for new members to join and learn.

By creating a vibrant and friendly environment, Julie says it’s possible to explore your artistic and creative side as well as making new friends.

“Students will be gently eased in for 2023 so it’s the perfect time to start a dance class.”

Don’t be shy, give Julie a call on 0402137171 or email jrdance_au@yahoo.com for more information to help you decide which is the best class for you.