ADVERTISING FEATURE: Urunga Public School welcomes new school captains and leaders

IT is with great delight that we introduce the leaders of Urunga Public School for 2023.

Lyla Fitzgibbon and Lily Richardson are the new School Captains, along with Maddison Smith, Siobhan Kealy-Banks, Luka Payne and Dean Kennedy as School Leaders.

“After a wonderful and restful summer break, we are all filled with excitement and great anticipation for a fantastic year ahead,” said Urunga Public School principal Jane Martyn.

“Our leadership team is showing great motivation and are ready to make this year the best!”

Lyla and Lily said they are both very focused on being great role models for the younger children and will ensure that all the new students, including the 34 kindergarten students, feel welcome and supported as they start their schooling adventure at Urunga Public School.

“They will help the students and school community in any way they can,” said Jayne.

Lily said she was “so excited that her knees felt like they were about to cave in” when she was announced as leader, is so excited to lead such an amazing school and cannot wait for the year ahead.

Lyla added that when she was announced as captain, she was about to cry with happiness.

“Being a captain means setting a good example for everyone and will always help wherever possible,” Lyla said.

Both captains are very much looking forward to the Leadership Camp this year.

With the support of principal Jane Martyn, staff and the extended community, these leaders will do an incredible job representing the school whilst setting a great example to their peers.

“Urunga Public School is a small school with a big future,” said Jayne.

“We currently have eight classes, which enables learning support for each individual student.

“Our school is situated on Gumbaynggirr land at the centre of the Urunga community.

“At Urunga Public School, we foster and enjoy strong partnerships and links with neighbouring schools in the Bellinger Dorrigo Learning Community.

“At our school, parents, teachers and the wider community work together with a commitment to nurture, guide, inspire and challenge students.

“This means that every child is known, valued, cared for and supported to become confident, self-motivated and creative problem solvers.”

Urunga Public School focuses on literacy, numeracy, creative arts, sport, music and environmental education.

Leadership skills are taught, nurtured and encouraged across the whole school. Teachers work in close partnership with the parents and the wider community to achieve the best possible outcomes for all students.

Programs that enhance sustainability, conservation and appreciation of the local and wider environment are also a focus.