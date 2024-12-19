Advertising Feature: Visit the biggest Arts Centre in the Bay



WITH over 300 members, Port Stephens Community Arts Centre has many creative hands working to stock their gallery.

There are cards for all occasions, embroidery, handcrafts, hand-made jewellery, hand-spun and hand-woven garments, knitwear, leatherwork, millinery, mosaics, paintings, patchwork, photography, pottery, printmaking, quilting, textile arts – they could easily boast that there’s something here for everyone!

“Prices are most reasonable, and visitors are free to wander through the many display rooms at their leisure,” said the Arts Centre team.

“Often, visitors are able to speak with group members while they are working in one of the three large workrooms.

“Young children love to visit the Fairy Garden.

“They enjoy writing a letter for the fairies, and popping it into the letterbox located in the garden.

“Those who include their home address will receive a special thank you response from the resident fairy.”

