ADVERTISING FEATURE_Get hands on at Fighter World this school holidays

LOCATED at Newcastle airport, Fighter World has been operating for more than 30 years and is a totally ‘hands on’ experience.

Visitors can walk-around, touch and view some of Australia’s most iconic aircraft and enjoy the added benefit of sitting in the cockpits of a Mirage jet fighter and a Macchi jet trainer.

If you are looking for more excitement, try flying the F/A-18A Hornet in the new VR headset simulator.

Of course, the experience is not just about the museum.

Standing on the Observation Deck you can watch all the action involving Australia’s latest fighter aircraft, the F-35A Lightning II.

It is simply awesome.

In addition, you can observe the Wedgetail early warning and control aircraft and the Hawk jet trainer as well as the many civil aircraft that come and go.

Let’s face it, everyone is fascinated by aircraft and the kids will have a ball.

Inside the main hangar you’ll also discover the Norm Forrester Collection; one of Australia’s greatest displays of hand-crafted model aircraft.

Constructed over a 40-year period, this collection was built by local artist Norm Forrester.

Free WiFi, a souvenir shop and a cafe means that there’s something for everyone these school holidays.

Simulator bookings are essential on 02 4965 1810.