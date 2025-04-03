AFL North Coast junior season to get underway



THEY say a week is a long time in footy, so you can imagine the excitement of the region’s junior AFL players as they prepare for their first games in eight months.

A record number of teams are set to take the field this season, with the AFL North Coast junior competition getting underway on Sunday.

A record 55 teams will play, a gradual increase which has seen the number of teams rise from 30 in 2021.

Bellingen Bulldogs Youth Girls 17s begin their premiership defence in Sawtell, against the Sawtell/Toormina Saints at Richardson Park.

Port Macquarie Magpies Under 16 Boys begin their premiership defence in Coffs Harbour, as they take on the Coffs Harbour Breakers at Fitzroy Oval.

Nambucca Valley Lions Youth Girls 15s and Youth Girls 13s sides both begin their premiership defence at home, as they host the Northern Beaches Blues.

Port Macquarie Magpies Under 12 Mixed side begin their premiership defence at home against the Sawtell/Toormina Saints.

Community Football and Competition Manager for AFL Northern NSW Brad Greenshields, identified the main factors for the growth in the junior game.

“Being able to attract players to create teams as well as finding volunteers to be coaches, team managers and runners for them is a real credit to the hard-working people at the clubs,” he said.

“In 2022, the League introduced a Youth Girls 14s age group; in 2023, it was the non-competitive Under 10s – creating a transition path from Auskick to competitive footy; and last year, a third girls age group was added so girls had a pathway where they only had to play against other girls during their entire competitive experience.

“This year though the number of age groups is the same as it was in 2024.

“That means the growth in the number of teams playing is organic and comes from clubs growing their numbers, be it Port Macquarie growing from one girls team to three, the Lower Clarence Suns growing from two teams to four or both Northern Beaches and Sawtell/Toormina fielding two Under 12s teams this year.

“It’s fantastic to see and a lot of people should deservedly be proud of the growth that the AFL North Coast is experiencing.”

By Aiden BURGESS