AFL North Coast mid-season review

THE current AFL North Coast senior season has reached its midway point.

Here is how each club has fared so far this season.

Byron Bay Magpies: Have been a dominant force in their first season playing in the competition, with their senior men remaining undefeated with eight straight wins to start the season.

The Magpies sit two wins clear at the top of the ladder and are deserved premiership favourites.

Coffs Harbour Breakers: Last season’s minor premiers have not been quite as dominant to start this season, but still sit in second spot on the ladder with six wins from their first eight games.

Port Macquarie Magpies: The defending premiers have had an up and down start to the season, no better illustrated than in their last two matches.

The Magpies lost to the Grafton Tigers by 165 points, before bouncing back to beat the Breakers.

The Magpies women and reserves sides are both second on the ladder.

Grafton Tigers: Have shown their best is more than competitive with a few big wins, but like other teams have struggled for consistency this season.

Sawtell/Toormina Saints: The young squad have shown promising signs in a number of games this season, but the results have not been forthcoming.

Showed their potential in close losses to both the Coffs Harbour Breakers and Port Macquarie Magpies.

Northern Beaches Blues: Have found the going tough in 2023, with the senior men having gone winless so far this season.

The Blues women have been the complete opposite this season, sitting undefeated at the top of the ladder.

Nambucca Valley Lions: Sit undefeated at the top of the reserves ladder.

By Aiden BURGESS