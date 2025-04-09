AFL North Coast season gets underway



AUSSIE Rules is set for its return to the region with the AFL North Coast season getting underway this weekend.

Sawtell/Toormina Saints host the Macleay Valley Eagles to begin their season, as they take on an Eagles team who will no doubt be fired up and on an emotional high.

It will be the Eagles first seniors’ game in 10 years, as they make their return to the AFL North Coast competition.

The Saints were knocked out at the Preliminary Final stage last season, as they look to win their first premiership since 2018.

Port Macquarie Magpies begin their premiership defence in Grafton, as they travel to take on the Grafton Tigers who were knocked out in the first week of the finals last season.

Last season’s runners-up, the Coffs Harbour Breakers, have the opening round bye.

The Breakers play their first game of the season in Round 2 against the Sawtell/Toormina Saints at Richardson Park.

The Breakers look for their first premiership since 2019.

Sawtell/Toormina Saints women begin their premiership defence at home, when they play host to the Port Macquarie Magpies at Richardson Park.

Sawtell/Toormina Saints Under 18s start their tilt for three straight premierships by taking on the Port Macquarie Magpies at Richardson Park.

Northern Beaches Blues and Coffs Harbour Breakers Under 18s and women’s teams both play off at the Wiigulga Sports Complex in the opening round.

The reserves season begins in Round 2 on Saturday, 26 April, with the Coffs Harbour Breakers beginning their premiership defence against the Sawtell/Toormina Saints at Richardson Park.

Port Macquarie Reserves take on the Nambucca Valley Lions Reserves at Wayne Richards Park.

This season will see the top three teams on the ladder playing finals, with the minor premiers straight through to the grand final, and preliminary finals to start the finals series.

By Aiden BURGESS