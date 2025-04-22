AFL North Coast season to resume after rain and holidays



AFTER a rain affected opening round and a week off for Easter, the AFL North Coast season resumes this weekend with Round 2 matches in Sawtell, Woolgoolga, and Port Macquarie.

The Coffs Harbour Breakers and Sawtell/Toormina Saints face off in their first local derby of the season on Saturday afternoon at Richardson Park, as part of the Anzac Round.

It will be the first game of the season for both sides, as the Breakers had the opening round bye, and the Saints scheduled game against the Macleay Valley Eagles was postponed.

Port Macquarie Magpies play host to the Macleay Valley Eagles on Saturday night.

It is now set to be the Eagles first seniors game in 10 years.

Meantime, the Magpies began their premiership defence with a 137-point win against the Grafton Tigers in the opening round.

In the women’s, Coffs Harbour Breakers and Sawtell/Toormina Saints face off in a grand final rematch at Richardson Park.

The Saints started their premiership defence with a 102-point win against the Port Macquarie Magpies, while the Breakers will look to bounce back from a seven-point defeat to the Northern Beaches Blues.

The Breakers reserves begin their premiership defence against the Sawtell/Toormina Saints, as the reserves season gets underway.

The Breakers and Saints Under 18s also meet at Richardson Park, with the Breakers having started their season with a win against the Northern Beaches Blues, while the Saints had an opening round loss to the Port Macquarie Magpies.

Northern Beaches Blues and Grafton Tigers reserves play off in Woolgoolga, and the Port Macquarie Magpies host the Nambucca Valley Lions.

The opening round seniors match between Sawtell/Toormina Saints and Macleay Valley Eagles, which was postponed due to wet weather, will now be played on the King’s Birthday long weekend on Saturday 7 June, from 5.30pm at Richardson Park.

By Aiden BURGESS