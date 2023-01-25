AFL umpires visit Coffs Harbour to help local recruitment

A GROUP of AFL umpires were in town recently to help promote and develop umpiring in the region.

The group of 42 members of the AFL’s Field Umpire panel for 2023 attended a preseason training camp in Coffs Harbour, where they helped to promote the local recruitment of umpires.

As part of the push to grow umpire numbers within the AFL North Coast region, eleven current and prospective local officials joined the elite panel as they were put through their paces in a skills session.

Community Football Manager, Paul Taylor, said with the introduction of the new Under 10 age group and an anticipated growth in team numbers across both the junior and senior competitions, there was a need to expand the umpire ranks to keep pace with player and team growth.

“Everyone can umpire – parents, current players, former players, even those who’ve never been involved with AFL,” he said.

“We have online and face to face training opportunities to bring people up to speed, and will pair them with experienced umpires while they learn the ropes.

“The main thing that holds people back is the fear that they don’t know the rules, don’t know the positioning, don’t have the confidence.

“We’ll teach people the rules and positioning and that, in turn, will build their confidence.

“Our age groups start at Under 10, progress through to Under 18, and beyond into open age footy for both males and females.

“There’s an age and gender group to suit everyone’s experience and confidence, and the umpiring fraternity is really supportive with a great social element, including off field activities.”

Taylor said the recent pre-season camp was a great opportunity to promote the local recruitment of umpires.

“Last Friday’s pre-season training camp for elite AFL umpires was a great opportunity for current and prospective local officials to get in and rub shoulders with the game’s top echelon of match officials,” he said.

“It’s also a great opportunity for AFL North Coast to promote the opportunity to join the local umpiring ranks as we head towards another season of player and team growth.

“This sharpens the focus on the need to continue to recruit umpires to enhance the match day experience for all participants.”

Veteran AFL umpire ‘Razor’ Ray Chamberlain was one of the AFL Field Umpire panel members who attended the preseason camp.

He gave a few reasons why he loved umpiring.

“Physical fitness, you get to improve your communication, managing people, making decisions, leadership, and they pay you to do it!,” he said.

In addition to the physical, social, and growth opportunities provided by umpiring, match officials receive tax free payment for each match.

Payments range from $21.15 per hour through to $42.90 per hour, depending on the grade officiated.

To express an interest and take the first step towards umpiring, please contact Paul Taylor via paul.taylor@afl.com.au.

By Aiden BURGESS