After three years and three floods, both lanes of Keevers Drive are open again

THREE years after floods first forced the closure of a section of Keevers Drive linking Repton and Raleigh, the barricades are gone, traffic is moving freely in both directions, and local motorists couldn’t be happier.

“The reopening of the second lane on Keevers Drive will come as welcome news to locals and visitors to Raleigh, Repton and Mylestom,” a Bellingen Council representative told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The repairs, which involved embankment stabilisation, will help prevent damage in future flood events.”

Keevers Drive links the villages of Raleigh, Repton and Mylestom to the Pacific Highway and local residents have long relied on it for access.

Part of the southern section of road was reduced to a single lane after flooding along the Bellinger River in February 2020 caused parts of the verge and the road to slip away into the river.

The landslips occurring along the riverbank impacted the road base and pavement, forcing the closure of the southbound lane.

Over the past three years drivers have become accustomed to queued traffic and long waits to use the undamaged section of road.

Further damage was caused by subsequent floods in March 2021 and then again in February 2022, delaying work and making restoration more difficult.

With the southbound lane out of action and barricaded off, the northbound lane had right-of-way and this often led to confusion and frustration, particularly at peak traffic times in the morning and afternoon as a line of vehicles waited for a break.

There were surprisingly few serious incidents but some of the more lighthearted moments still raise a smile, and the tale of the lady who took on the truckie became something of a local legend.

The story goes that one morning a woman in a small sedan was driving north, having the right-of-way, when a long Norco milk container going south drove onto the narrow stretch of road expecting the sedan to back up and let him through.

The sedan driver was adamant and after a heated exchange the driver of the milk container reversed back and had to keep going right to the end of the line.

Following successful applications under the Disaster Funding Recovery Arrangements Program, Bellingen Shire Council engaged Fortade Group to undertake restoration works of three sections of damaged riverbank and road along Keevers Drive following severe flood events.

Works involved embankment stabilisation and a new road pavement over a 70-metre section of road and this is expected to help prevent future damage.

Restoration works included clearing roadside and riverbank vegetation, excavation of the riverbank, placement and compaction of embankment material and placing geofabric and rocks scour protection along the restored riverbank.

Work began in November 2022 and was completed in February 2023, at a total project cost of $1.7million.

“Works are now completed other than minor finishing works such as line-marking, and we will wrap up at the site in March,” according to the Council representative.

By Susan KONTIC