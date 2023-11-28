Aged community invited to Home Support Services’ Christmas Lunch

NSW Home Support Services (HSS) are hosting a Christmas Lunch for the Coffs Harbour aged community on Wednesday 29 November, with local seniors invited to attend.

“Bringing people together is such an important part of human life and we want to help the people of the Coffs community to feel connected and be part of a larger network,” NSW HSS General Manager Graham Shanahan told News Of The Area.



“Hosting these events allows this to happen.”

The Christmas Lunch will be held at the Coffs C.ex Club on Wednesday 29 November from 11:30am to 2:00pm.

“The room is decorated beautifully with Christmas decorations and bon bons,” said Graham.

“Coffs C.ex prepare a traditional Christmas dinner with a selection of desserts.

“We have a live band playing with old favourites that you can sing and dance to, and the staff will get up and have a dance with you.”

Lucky door prizes add to the party atmosphere.

With similar events held by HSS for Easter and Christmas in July, Graham highlighted the social benefits of these traditional get-togethers.

“It really makes my heart sing to see the joy and happiness these events bring to our clients, their families and to our workers at HSS.”

It’s also a great opportunity for the office staff and clients to meet, mix and mingle.

“So many great friendships have been developed over time through hosting these functions and some friendships have been rekindled.

“Recently two people reconnected at our Easter event after not seeing each for many years.

“It was beautiful to see.”

HSS clients, their carers and friends are invited along with a general invitation to the local community.

“If you are interested you can contact us on 1300 770 118 to book a spot as we always love to welcome new people.

“However, places are limited.

“We cover the majority of the cost and ask for people attending to donate $10 per person as a contribution.”

NSW HSS is an Aged Care Service provider that has been serving the Coffs Coast for over 30 years.

Services include nursing, personal care, domestic assistance, respite services, home and garden maintenance provided under Government funding programs such as Home Care Packages, Commonwealth Home Support Program (CHSP), Department of Veteran Affairs (DVA) and Veterans Home Care (VHC).

“Connecting with people and making them feel part of the HSS family is so important to us,” said Graham.

By Andrea FERRARI

