Air show set to thrill at Williamtown

THE Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), in partnership with the City of Newcastle and Port Stephens Council, is proud to announce the Air Force Newcastle Williamtown Air Show 2023.

The biennial Air Show will be held over the weekend of 18 and 19 November 2023 in both Newcastle and at RAAF Base Williamtown.



Led by the City of Newcastle, the free community event on Saturday 18 November will include morning and afternoon flying displays by Air Force aircraft over Newcastle beaches and rivers.

On Sunday 19 November, RAAF Base Williamtown will open its gates for a ticketed non-flying Open Day featuring static ground displays and a range of military equipment from across the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

Head of RAAF air shows, Air Commodore Micka Gray, said RAAF Base Williamtown had a long association with the Newcastle and Port Stephens communities.

“RAAF Base Williamtown has been a part of the community since opening in 1941, at the time providing protection for the Hunter region’s strategic port and steel manufacturing facilities during World War II,” Air Commodore Gray said.

“Air Force is proud to work with the City of Newcastle and Port Stephens Council to showcase the people and military capabilities, and to extend our sincere gratitude to the community for its support.

“The flying displays in Newcastle, and the open day at the base, aim not only to strengthen our relationship with the community, but offer insight into the vital role the ADF plays in ensuring the security of our nation.”

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the Air Force Air Show hosted in Newcastle was another example of how the city had transformed as one of Australia’s prime major event destinations.

“City of Newcastle is proud to partner with the RAAF to deliver the Air Force Newcastle Williamtown Air Show 2023,” Lord Mayor Nelmes said.

“City of Newcastle will help create a festival atmosphere for the event, with family-friendly viewing areas at Foreshore Park and Stockton.

“We look forward to seeing spectators line our harbour city in November.”

Tickets for the Open Day on Sunday at RAAF Base Williamtown will be available for purchase from late September 2023.

There is no ticket requirement for the flying displays in Newcastle on the Saturday.

Further information is available at https://www.airforce.gov.au/newcastle-williamtown-air-show-2023