Alesco Senior College is seeking to move its Nelson Bay operations to Salt Ash, but local residents have major concerns

A DEVELOPMENT application from Alesco Senior College has caused concern amongst residents of a Salt Ash estate.

The plan for the community-based education provider would turn a formerly residential property on Recluse Place into a campus, installing three demountable units on the lawn.



The parent organisation is responding to calls for easier access to their services across the Tilligerry Peninsula, relocating the programs currently running at the PCYC in Nelson Bay.

The property was purchased by the college in early 2022, with plans being made public several months later.

However, those living in neighbouring homes are not convinced the move will benefit anyone.

The repurposing of the property would see up to 65 students and nine full-time staff commuting daily to what has previously been a very quiet, semi-rural street.

Matthew Clarke, a resident of Recluse Place, has submitted a lengthy response to the development application, citing numerous issues with the plan that would adversely affect the street in question including; inadequate access to sewerage, deleterious effects of increased traffic, environmental concerns over changes to wildlife habitat, increased noise pollution and loss of privacy for residents.

“There has been no meaningful engagement and dialogue with any of the owners and residents.

“This already has caused significant anxiety and angst,” Mr Clarke said.

Alesco Senior College is a branch of Atwea College – formerly Workers Educational Association (Hunter) – a not-for-profit organisation with over 100 years experience providing education and training.

Speaking on behalf of the college, Rowan Cox confirmed that the organisation is still waiting on the completion of an acoustics report and a social impact report.

“Alesco provides a place for young people who are unlikely to succeed in a traditional school by offering a smaller, supportive, inclusive environment,” Ms Cox said.

“No one has approached us directly to discuss these issues, though we are aware of them from the responses sent to Port Stephens Council.

“Community is vital to everything we do at Alesco, so we will carefully consider the community response.

“We simply cannot function without local support.”

By Lindsay HALL