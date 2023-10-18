Alexis O’Brien is emerging as a martial arts national champion

ALEXIS O’Brien, a twelve-year-old Coffs Harbour martial arts champion, returned from the QLD State Championship Title Karate event in September with five first place State Title trophies along with an ‘Outstanding Athlete’ trophy for winning performances throughout the weekend’s competitions.

With this success under her belt, she’s heading confidently into her next competition.

Alexis will be competing in the International Sport Karate Association (ISKA) World Cup on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October 2023, amongst international competitors.

If Alexis gets placed first, second or third in any of her events, she will get an invitation to be on the Australian team, which is set to travel to, and compete in, America in 2024 representing Australia.

Parents Kristie and Garth told News Of The Area, “We are so proud of Alexis’s achievements.

“She is so self-driven to achieve and really loves to train and learn.

“We never have an issue getting her to go to training, she always really wants to go.

“Knowing the quality of training that Alexis does, gives us the peace of mind that she will have the confidence to not only be a good person, but also give her the ability to be able to defend and handle herself if any unfavourable situations ever arise.”

Alexis started Taekwondo just after turning five.

“Alexis came to me with a video she found on YouTube of a girl doing taekwondo and asked if she could do this…and has never looked back,” said Kristie.

“She has trained at Diamond Martial Arts throughout this time under a few amazing trainers and in the last few years they have really been able to develop her abilities.”

Alexis has a total of 54 first place medals, 37 second and 13 bronze from competing in International Sport Karate Association (ISKA) events over the last four years, which has required extensive travel to attend these events.

Alexis’s strongest event is Point Sparring and is so far undefeated in this event in 2023.

With Taekwondo being an Olympic Sport, Alexis has proven that she has the will and determination to work towards the goal of being an Olympic athlete.

She trains four afternoons a week for at least two hours a day in taekwondo and jiu jitsu styles of martial arts.

“I love training because it keeps me fit and active,” Alexis told NOTA.

“I have made lots of friends at my home dojo as well as friends when travelling away for competitions.”

By Andrea FERRARI