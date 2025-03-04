All go for Gloucester Show from 21-22 March



A CELEBRATION of the region’s agricultural heritage, the 109th Gloucester Show will be held on 21-22 March at the Gloucester Showgrounds.

Highlights of the show will include usual displays of horse events (Friday and Saturday), beef and dairy cattle judging (Saturday), poultry judging and pavilion judging.



Friday at the Show is Kids Day, with school children gaining free entry.

There is also a Beef Cattle show for high school age children, with a $5 entry covering all classes.

On Saturday morning there is Dairy Judging Qualifying Finals for the Royal Easter Show in Sydney.

In the ring on Saturday night, enjoy post-splitting, demolition derby, fireworks, Young Famers Challenge and showjumping.

On Friday afternoon the Billycart Derby and Twilight Dressage will take centre stage.

Carnival rides – including the Dodgems, Dragon Roller Coaster, Whizzer and Hurricane – will keep the kids entertained.

PBOZ Australia will bring their country clothing and a mechanical bull ride, while MadStyleMoto will put on a motorcycle stunt show.

Returning to the Show in 2025 is Keira from Hula Hoop Entertainment and Classes, presenting a circus playspace, giant bubble playspace and a stilt walking act.

There will be face painting and balloon twisting on offer too, as well as food stalls, showbags, trade stalls, an animal nursery and more.

Competitions include: Horse events (including Heavy Horses, Showjumping, Dressage, Sporting, Led and Ridden classes), Beef and Dairy judging, Junior Beef Cattle Show, Dairy Judging Final qualifier for Sydney Royal Easter show, Beef and Dairy Parading competitions, Pavilion competitions (Poultry judging, fruit and vegetable produce, cakes, jams, flowers, handicraft, artwork, photography, woodwork), Demo Derby, Billy Cart Derby, Post Splitting, Farmer’s Challenge, Dog High Jump, Whip cracking, Tug-o-war, Billy Boiling competition, Pie Eating competition, Grand Parade, Young Woman competition, Miss & Teen Showgirl competition.

The Gloucester Agricultural Horticultural and Pastoral Association (AH & P Association), which hosts the event, started as an opportunity for local families to meet for a social occasion.

Landholders exhibited their produce, handicraft, cooking, and livestock in a competition to determine who had the highest quality goods in the local district.

“We promote agriculture, horticulture and pastoral events in the Gloucester community,” said Tonia Channon, Secretary/Treasurer, Gloucester AH & P Association.

The Gloucester Showground is privately owned and operated by the AH & P Association.

It is set in a beautiful, picturesque valley and provides a natural amphitheatre from which to view the Show’s extensive range of Ring Events.

“It is set on the outskirts of Gloucester within walking distance to town,” Ms Channon said.

“We are continually working to upgrade our facilities to make the experience for showgoers a pleasant one.”