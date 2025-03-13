All One Under The Sun festival to return in October



THE All One Under The Sun festival will return over two action-packed days at Brelsford Park in October.

“This is outstanding news for an event which can trace its roots back to Harmony Day,” said Coffs Harbour Mayor Nikki Williams.

“It has evolved and is a dynamic celebration which showcases music, food, the arts and cultural history and sees diversity as a strength.

“Importantly, the festival pulls apart stereotypes and builds mutual respect as well as highlighting the region as a welcoming place.”

All One Under the Sun is described as a “remedy to racism campaign” which uses the arts to promote inclusion, belonging, connection, education and empowerment.

Festival highlights are set to include a parade, street art, a skate workshop, cooking demonstrations, a silent disco, fireworks and fashion parades.

A six-a-side football (soccer) tournament is also planned, featuring sides representing Coffs Harbour’s multicultural communities.

Organisers hope to attract at least one high profile headline performer.

Mayor Williams said Council is expecting a crowd of up to 10,000.

The festival will run from 24-25 October.

The event is funded by a $30,000 grant from the City of Coffs Harbour and $146,050 from the State Government’s Stronger Together Local Council Major Festival Grant program.