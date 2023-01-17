All Stars, Rebels, and Valleys Cricket win in latest round of the Premier League

THE Diggers/Nana Glen All Stars have had a season defining win beating the ladder leading Harwood with a top chase during the latest round of the North Coast Cricket Council’s Premier League season.

The All Stars chased down Harwood’s total of 8/225 with four wickets to spare in their match at Harwood Oval.

Bradley Neary led home the successful run chase with a top knock of 78 not out.

Ben Watson and Joy D’Souza both took three wickets each for the All Stars, with Watson taking 3/31 from his 8 overs, and D’Souza taking 3/41 from 8 overs.

The Northern Districts Rebels were also winners in Round 8, accounting for the Coffs Colts by 47 runs in Woolgoolga.

The Rebels opened the batting and posted 8/174, with Luke Cox top scoring with 51.

The home side then restricted the Colts to 9/127, with Luke Cox cementing a man of the match performance taking 3/23 from his 8 overs.

Valleys Cricket were also in the winners circle last weekend beating Sawtell by 7 runs at Richardson Park.

Valleys opened the batting and were all out for 212, with Brodie Bartlett continuing his fine form this season with a sensational knock of 115 off 81 balls, which included 9 sixes and 8 fours.

Sawtell made a good chase of it falling short by 7 runs, with Trent Dierick producing a captains knock of 46 from 38 balls.

Josh Bartlett was the best of the Valleys bowlers taking 3/28 from his 9 overs.

Sawtell captain Trent Dierick said his side were promoting youth to play in the Premier League this season.

“We have a young team this year, so we have been rebuilding and the young fellas have been getting valuable experience playing Premier League,” he said.

“It is definitely good to see, and they are building confidence with each game they play.”

The Premier League season continues this weekend with Round 9 matches in Coffs Harbour and Woolgoolga.

Coffs Colts play host to Sawtell at the Coffs Coast Sport & Leisure Park, while the Diggers/Nana Glen All Stars host Valleys Cricket at Fitzroy Oval.

The Northern Districts Rebels host Harwood at Woolgoolga.

Premier League standings: 1.Harwood: 37 points. 5 wins. 2.Valleys Cricket: 34 points. 5 wins. 3.Diggers/Nana Glen All Stars: 26 points. 4 wins. 4.Northern Districts Rebels: 25 points. 4 wins. 5.Sawtell: 23 points. 3 wins. 6.Coffs Colts: 15 points. 2 wins.

By Aiden BURGESS