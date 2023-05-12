Amy Jarrett announced as training awards finalist

NAMBUCCA Valley student Amy Jarrett has been announced as a finalist in the 2023 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Student of the Year category in the North Coast and Mid North Coast Training Awards.

Amy completed her studies at NV College in 2022.



“My children were my driving force to improve my employment opportunities,” said Amy.

“So we could be more financially independent.”

As a mature aged student Amy had concerns about her ability to return to study and complete a qualification.

It had been a long time since she had studied, and school hadn’t been a highlight.

Through the Care Ready course, her confidence developed, and she learnt the skills required to help, and support her community as they aged.

Amy’s trainer, Jacqui Boaden said, “Amy showed initiative and perseverance, she brought such positivity to our class.”

Wilson Loyo, People and Technology Manager at NVC Group, added, “Amy was a dedicated student, and we were delighted to offer her a full-time traineeship with our organisation.”

Amy went on to complete her CHC33015 Certificate III Individual Support in October 2022.

She now works with a community aged care and disability service, which suits her family’s lifestyle and commitments.

She receives very positive feedback on her work ethics and service delivery to clients.

It is easy to see why Amy was nominated for 2023 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Student of the Year for the North Coast and Mid North Coast.

As a student, her passion and dedication to assisting others was obvious in her traineeship.

Her desire to help extended to her volunteering roles with youth groups in her community, inspiring other Indigenous people to take up study and follow their dreams.

The NSW Training Awards honour and reward the achievements of students, teachers, training organisations and employers annually.

The awards provide a unique opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments and hard work of individuals and can open many doors and potentially advance their careers.

The winner of the 2023 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Student of the Year for the North Coast and Mid North Coast Training Awards will be announced at the Finalist Award night on 9 June at Opal Cove.

“I’m excited and incredibly honoured by this opportunity,” said Amy.