Amy Jarrett named regional Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Student of the Year

NV COLLEGE student Amy Jarrett has been announced as the regional winner of the 2023 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Student of the Year award.

The crowd’s delight was obvious when Amy Jarrett won the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year for the Mid and North Coast at the 2023 North Coast and Mid North Coast Training Awards on Friday 9 June.



It’s been a great journey for Amy, who completed her studies at NV College in 2022.

“My children were my driving force to improve my employment opportunities,” said Amy, “so we could be more financially independent.”

As a mature aged student Amy had concerns about her ability to return to study and complete a qualification.

It had been a long time since she had studied, and school hadn’t been a highlight.

Through the Care Ready course, her confidence developed, and she learnt the skills required to help, and support her community as they aged.

“Amy showed initiative and perseverance, she brought such positivity to our class,” Amy’s trainer Jacqui Boaden said.

Amy went on to complete her CHC33015 Certificate III Individual Support in October 2022.

She now works with a community aged care and disability service, which suits her family’s lifestyle and commitments.

She receives very positive feedback on her work ethics and service delivery to clients.

It is easy to see why Amy was nominated and won the 2023 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Student of the Year for the North Coast and Mid North Coast.

As a student, her passion and dedication to assisting others was obvious in her traineeship. Her desire to help extended to her volunteering roles with youth groups in her community, inspiring other indigenous people to take up study and follow their dreams.

Amy is now in the running for the NSW Training Awards, with interviews being held next month in Sydney.

The NSW Training Awards honour and reward the achievements of students, teachers, training organisations and employers annually.

It provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments and hard work of individuals and can open many doors and potentially advance their careers.

The winner will be announced at the NSW Training Awards presentation event, which will be held on Friday, 15 September, at Sydney Town Hall.

“I feel honoured and proud.

“It’s allowed my imagination to run away with me.

“I’m now looking towards the future I’ve always dreamed of,” said Amy.

If you’d like to learn more about NV College’s courses and opportunities please contact them on 02 6568 2100 or training@nvcollege.edu.au.