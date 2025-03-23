An afternoon of uplifting music in Nambucca Heads



BELLINGEN’S AkaBella community choir and Coffs Harbour’s Nota Bene ensemble will come together for a fundraising concert in support of asylum seekers and refugees.



“The Bellingen and Nambucca Rural Australians for Refugees (RAR) group is delighted to welcome the Bellingen AkaBella community choir and the Coffs-based Nota Bene ensemble to perform in the Main Hall of the Nambucca Community and Arts Centre on Sunday 30 March at 2.00pm,” said group coordinator Mike Griffin from Valla Beach.

“The concert aims to bring joy to our community and at the same time raise vital funds for the Asylum Seekers Centre in Newtown.”

The local RAR group has raised $57,000 for the Asylum Seekers Centre over the past three years, in support of their work helping asylum seekers living in Sydney.

The AkaBella Choir, under the talented leadership of Louise Gore, will entertain the audience with beautiful harmonies embracing everything from soul-stirring gospel and toe-tapping jazz to vibrant world favourites.

The Nota Bene ensemble will play pieces by Mozart and Haydn, music from India and Scandinavia, and much more.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students.

Visit the Humantix website and search “RAR” for tickets, or contact Mike Griffin on 6569 5419 to reserve a seat.

You can also purchase tickets at the door.

