‘An unwavering woman’: high praise for Leslie Williams and a ‘rock star reception’ for Rob Dwyer



LESLIE Williams has been recognised in State Parliament as “an unwavering woman of outstanding commitment”.

Deputy Liberal Leader Natalie Ward addressed the House on Tuesday to “acknowledge and celebrate” Mrs Williams’ achievements during her 14 years as the Member for Port Macquarie.



“She has fostered a community that has transformed under her leadership,” Mrs Ward said in a speech that can be read below.

On 2 April, when by-election results are officially declared, Mrs Williams will officially pass the baton to Rob Dwyer – the first non-incumbent Liberal candidate to win the seat.

“It’s been an absolute roller coaster, both physically and emotionally, but I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have amazing support,” Mr Dwyer told News Of The Area.

“Leslie Williams has been a guiding hand, and the commitment from so many Liberal Party MPs, MLCs, local volunteers, friends, and family has been truly humbling.”

Mrs Williams was the Member-Elect’s official guide when he visited parliament just days after claiming victory in the 15 March poll.

NewsCorp papers described it as a “victory lap”, and said he received a “rock star reception” from Liberal MPs.

Mr Dwyer laughs off the description.

“Being welcomed into the Liberal Party room at Parliament House was an eye-opening experience.

“Sitting in the gallery during Question Time and debates gave me a real sense of the responsibility that comes with representing our community.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky to have the wisdom and guidance of experienced MPs, who have shared their insights and given me a solid foundation for the journey ahead.

“My focus now is ensuring our community’s needs are front and centre – progressing sustainably and securing the infrastructure we need for the future.”

Mr Dwyer said it was amazing to see in person how highly regarded Mrs Williams is by both sides of parliament.

“As she knows, she has many friends in this House,” the Speaker Greg Piper said when acknowledging her in the Gallery.

Williams’ legacy

Following are excerpts from Natalie Ward’s speech to Parliament on 25 March honouring Leslie Williams.

It can be read in full under Hansard on the NSW Parliament website.

“With great empathy and compassion, Leslie has taken every opportunity to volunteer and provide to those less fortunate, to those in her community and to everyone around her.

“She was too humble to give a final speech, so I would like to.

“During her service to the people of Port Macquarie, she made major investments to Lake Cathie Public School; Stingray Creek bridge; the progress of the Harrington-Coopernook overpass; the Ocean Drive Duplication; the new PCYC; courthouse upgrades; Hastings Secondary College; Oxley Vale Lifelong Learning Centre; new and upgraded fire stations and surf clubs; and much more.

“During her time in Parliament, there was unprecedented investment in Port Macquarie over 12 years of a Liberal‑Nationals Government.

“Leslie was at the forefront of that investment and vision.

“The people of Port Macquarie thank Leslie for her tireless work, as do we here at Parliament.

“Leslie contributed greatly to the voluntary assisted dying and decriminalisation of abortion legislation in NSW.

“She never took the easy route when it came to her views, and she stood strongly against opposition.

“It was incredible to see the number of people at pre-poll and polling booths who gave Leslie a hug to say thank you. “To have made such a great mark on the communities in her electorate is not easy. It takes commitment. One has to be a genuine person to do that, and she is.

“I thank Terry Sara and others in Leslie’s office for their tireless work. I know that Leslie appreciates them greatly.

“As she looks ahead to her retirement, I thank Leslie for her service to this great State, for her genuine commitment to her community and for being such a good friend to so many across both Houses and all parties.

“I thank her Port Macquarie community for supporting her and for supporting Rob Dwyer to fill her big boots.

“I wish her, her beautiful family and her grandchildren the very best.”

By Sue STEPHENSON

