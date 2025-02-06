Ancient artforms kept alive in Tea Gardens



TWO ancient artforms have been reinvigorated by the creative forces of a number of local artists and craftspeople at the Myall Community Art and Craft Centre.

They are behind the return of Thursday night sessions.



Leatherworking, run by Rudy Jacobs, is the millennia-old craft of turning tanned hides into items of beauty, matched only by their usefulness.

“Leather is a versatile medium, the things you can make are lasting, and practical; bags, pouches, covers, belts, clothing pieces,” Rudy told News Of The Area.

“And the crafting is deceptively simple.

“You can design, engrave, stain, and be very imaginative.”

Rudy has been working with leather for more than seven years, and has produced elegantly understated as well as aesthetically pleasing pieces.

“My first time leatherworking, it was a challenge.

“I was into archery when I was young, and serious archers require leather vambraces on their arms and purpose-made finger protectors to prevent injury from the rapid movement of the bowstring.”

Leatherworking is one among many dying artforms, mainly because consumers accept common branding misnomers like “genuine leather”, which is actually the lowest quality and is typically machine-made, or “PU leather”, which is 100 percent polyurethane plastic.

True and decent leather goods are often tagged as “top grain” or “full grain”, with price tags to match.

Mosaics, the ancient art of piecing together images from bits of ceramic and tile, is also alive and well.

Having once adorned temples and palaces, there are people in Tea Gardens still exploring the craft.

“I like to do other things during the day, [so] these Thursday night sessions let me explore the craft after sunset,” said newly initiated mosaicist Rozz Abron.

“I’ve tried many other crafts, like knitting, crochet… this is a new experience.”

All the tools and materials are generally available for Art and Craft Centre visitors and members to use, at its Myall Street location.

“Remember, there is no such thing as a mistake, you just have to work it into your design,” Rudy said.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

