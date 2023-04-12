‘And so write all of us’: Raymond Terrace Writers Group launch anthology

FOR writers being published is an important step on the journey of developing and sharing their craft.

The Raymond Terrace Writers Group launched the fourth edition of their anthology series, entitled ‘And so write all of us’, at Raymond Terrace Library on April 1.



Group member Jan Dobbie told News Of The Area, “Members read a piece from the book to the audience and shared morning tea after the readings.

“Port Stephens local Fiona Brown, a professional coach and published author, performed the role of MC most capably,” she said.

The anthology features 57 stories, all written locally.

Copies of the book are available for purchase from the not-for-profit group for $10 each.

Writers of any age or style are most welcome to participate in the Raymond Terrace Writers Group.

The group holds fortnightly meetings at the Raymond Terrace Bowling Club on Sunday afternoons, commencing at 3pm during non-daylight savings months and at 4 pm during daylight savings.

By Marian SAMPSON