Anglican church addressing DV issues in the Nambucca Valley



SHOPPERS may have noticed the Anglican Parish of the Nambucca Valley holding street stalls throughout the district, focused primarily on awareness about domestic and family violence.

These casual occasions are a lead up to a free community event featuring Reverend Tracy Lauerson, the National Program Manager of the Anglican Church Families and Culture Commission.



The commission was created to help the church examine and address issues related to family violence affecting members of the church and to empower the well-being of families and women in its church communities.

“Reverend Tracy is coming to speak at a free community event at Macksville RSL at 2pm on Saturday, 3 May 2025,” said Parish Secretary Jenny Weier.

“The topics are: ‘Why is domestic violence so prevalent in society today?’ and ‘What can we do about it?’.”

Afternoon tea will be provided.

According to domestic violence prevention organisation Our Watch, “In Australia, intimate partner violence contributes to more death, disability and illness in women aged 25 to 44 than any other preventable risk factor and domestic or family violence is a leading driver of homelessness for women.”

The Anglican Parish of Nambucca Valley states, “So many people’s lives are affected by violence within their local communities.

“Our Church wants to respond, to give hope and love to those affected and voice our support for the government and church initiatives to end family violence.

“However, there is also a role that ordinary people can play by being informed about what is being done nationally and locally.”

As an ongoing initiative of the Red Rose Foundation of Australia, the parish is in the process of installing a ‘Red Bench’ at Anglican churches in Macksville, Bowraville, Nambucca Heads and Stuarts Point.

“The presence of a Red Bench in a public location aims to raise awareness of domestic violence and provide an opportunity for this important issue to remain visible,” the foundation states.

By Jen HETHERINGTON

