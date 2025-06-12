Animal advocates shoot down bill for enabling ‘yahoos’

ENVIRONMENTALISTS have opened fire on a bill which could pay recreational hunters for killing invasive pests, describing the plan as enabling a “fringe minority of men” to let loose.

A bill before NSW parliament aims to establish a Conservation Hunting Authority, with debate in the upper house taking place on Wednesday.

It would better enable “conservation hunting” on private and public land to control invasive animals, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers MP Robert Borsak told parliament.

It would also recognise hunting as a cultural activity with social and economic benefits.

“It is about responsible conservation, ethical hunting and ensuring that our public lands are managed in a way that benefits everyone.”

The proposed plan would introduce bounties for killing foxes, cats and feral pigs, which the authority could oversee, the MP explained.

But Animal Justice Party MP Emma Hurst described those partaking in such activities as a bunch of “yahoos”.

“Recreational hunting is not about conservation,” she said on Wednesday.

“This is a fringe minority of people in our society, predominantly men, who like to kill animals for so-called fun. It is a form of dangerous violence.

“Allowing yahoos with very limited training or experience to go out and shoot animals creates an unacceptable animal welfare risk.”

Biodiversity Council director James Trezise said co-ordinated baiting and trapping as well as aerial culls are more effective at large-scale population reduction.

“Whilst recreational hunting is a perfectly valid hobby, it isn’t an effective tool for invasive species management.”

Victoria and the Northern Territory have well-regulated public land hunting programs which have delivered positive pest management results, Mr Borsak added.

The proposed hunting authority would comprise eight members, half of whom would be nominated by “prescribed hunting organisations”.

It would represent the interests of licensed hunters, liaise on land management and make recommendations to ministers on game and feral animal management.

A new licence would be created for conservation hunters, aimed at training them in the use of night-vision technology and infrared scopes and allowing them to use suppressors on rifles.

Environment Minister Penny Sharpe defended the government’s approach in trying to cull feral animal populations by any means necessary.

“Invasive species are one of the largest harms that occur to nature and to our ecosystems across our state – it is worth billions of dollars of harm,” she told parliament.

“This is not going to solve our invasive species problem… but having more people with their shoulder to the wheel being in a position to take out feral animals wherever they are… is something that just helps.”

By Jack GRAMENZ and Farid FARID, AAP