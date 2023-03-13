Annual children’s charity Charlie’s Run 4 Kids runs from Seal Rocks to Dudley, via the Myall Coast

CHARLIE’S Run 4 Kids is an epic five-day, 150 kilometre charity event held between 8-12 March this year, with more than 50 amazing runners participating to help fight childhood cancer.

Embarking from the stunning waters of Seal Rocks on 8 March, they traversed Mungo Brush National Park, Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens.



The runners and supporters chose the Tea Gardens Hotel as their base for the duration of the event, with their bright pink shirts visible most nights in town last week.

Motorists heading down the Pacific Highway may have seen the swarm of pink-clad runners, with their support cars loaded with family and friends.

The Run ended with a big Family Fun Day at Lyndon Oval in Dudley, giving the runners a well-earned rest.

First held in 2013, the event was named for one amazing, courageous little girl, Charlie, who, despite suffering from stage 4 neuroblastoma, still wanted to help others and raise money for the John Hunter Children’s Hospital Paediatric Oncology Unit.

The event’s website explains that neuroblastoma is a rare form of cancer that almost exclusively occurs in childhood.

“We have 30 full-time runners doing the full 150km, 20 part-time runners doing up to 80km, and also three junior runners,” Layne Carter, Event Manager for Charlie’s Run, told NOTA.

“Charlie’s Run has raised money for many kids in need; last year’s sponsor-raised donations gave $51,000 each to two kids and their families,” Ms Carter informed NOTA.

This year’s recipients are two special children, Lilah and Savvy, and their families.

“These kids are going through so much pain, our runners push through their own pain to raise money to support the children in need,” Ms Carter passionately elucidated the motivation for such an arduous trek.

Sadly, Charlie lost her own battle with cancer in 2015, but her incredible spirit is perpetuated by the good people at Charlie’s Run 4 Kids, which will return in 2024.

Donations and support can be sent via Charlie’s Run 4 Kids Facebook page and website.

By Thomas O’KEEFE