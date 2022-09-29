Annual Gypsy Art Group Exhibition On Again

THE Gypsy Art Group is again holding an art and craft exhibition at the Regional Botanic Gardens, from Monday October 3 until Sunday 9.

The exhibition will run from 10am to 3pm each day with free demonstrations and mini workshops again a feature.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Marion Crear presents gelli printing on Monday 3 October.

This involves paint being put onto a soft pad which is then scribed to make patterns for printing.

Ann Shepphard shows how to make imaginative wrapping papers using handmade stamps on Tuesday, while Sharron Arnold demonstrates the use of different types of paper to make concertina books that fold out for photo albums, journals and diaries on Wednesday.

Monique Buchbach uses a mix of paint and glue to repurpose old paper into things such as collages, book binders or journals on Thursday and Kerrie Stewart utilises plant dyes on paper to make ‘eco paper’ for cards or other art works on Friday.

Gypsy Art Group spokesperson Kerrie Stewart said, “We want as many people as possible to come along, enjoy and participate.”

She said aspiring artists are always welcome, with any creative interest and skill level.

The Group meets on Thursdays, fortnightly, at the Boambee Community Centre, from 9am to 1pm.

There is no joining fee, and each meeting is $10

Members share their skills and the Group also periodically hosts specialty tutors.

More information can be found by contacting Ms Stewart on 0488 666 189.

By Andrew VIVIAN