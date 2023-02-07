Another NSW title on the line at Grafton Speedway

ANOTHER NSW title will be on the line at Grafton Speedway this weekend as it hosts the NSW RSA Street Stockers Title during its latest race meeting.

Just a few weeks after crowning the winner of the NSW V8 Dirt Modified Title, a new state champion will triumph on the Grafton track.

An impressive field of 40 drivers from across the state will put the pedal to the medal in pursuit of the NSW title.

Sydney’s Chris Marino is the current NSW title holder and will look to defend his crown on Saturday night.

Apart from Marino, other previous title holders in the field include the likes of Shane Carlson (Australian and NSW Titles), Shaun Davoodi (Australian Title) and Chris Corbett (current Queensland SSA Street Stock Champion), who will all be eager to add another title to their trophy cabinets.

Another top contender is the form driver of the season in Northern NSW, Jakob Lesha, as he eyes his first NSW title.

The NSW Title format will see the drivers contest a total of three rounds of the heat races, a B main and then the NSW Title deciding feature race.

The V8 thundering Late Models make their return to Grafton Speedway this weekend, and are all eager to put on a spectacular show.

Support classes on the night include the highly competitive AMCA Nationals, RSA Four Cylinder Sedans and Junior Sedans.

By Aiden BURGESS