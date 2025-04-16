Anzac Day on the Coffs Coast



ANZAC Day at Woolgoolga will commence with a Dawn Service at the Diggers Club war memorial.

Attendees are asked to assemble from 5.00am on Friday, 25 April for a 5.30am start.

The march will assemble at the Woolgoolga Post Office from 10.30am.

An ANZAC-themed dance performance will be performed there by Corindi Public School pupils at 10:45am.

Stepping off at 11.00am, the march will proceed to Diggers for the Main Service from about 11.15am.

“Shelter and seating will be limited and mainly for the elderly, so participants are advised to wear a hat and sunscreen and bring a small bottle of water and, if necessary, an umbrella or raincoat,” said Woolgoolga RSL sub-Branch Honorary Secretary Christopher Chayko.

In Coffs Harbour, the Dawn Service commences at 5:30am at the memorial on Vernon Street.

A march through the streets of Coffs Harbour follows at 9:00am.

“If you have medals that belong to a member of your family, wear them with pride on the right side of your jacket or blouse; you can march on the day with the veterans,” said C.ex Group President David Doyle OAM.

“The march will include veterans from the Korean War, Malayan Emergency, Indonesian Confrontation, Vietnam War, Gulf War, Afghanistan War, Timor Confrontation and Solomon Island Police Action.”

Groups holding Anzac Day services across the Coffs Coast are invited to forward the details to media@newsofthearea.com.au.