ANZAC of the Year for Woolgoolga’s Allan Crouch

MAJOR Allan Crouch OAM RFD (Retd), a long-time Woolgoolga resident, has been honoured with one of only four national 2023 ANZAC of the Year awards.

The honour was bestowed by the Returned & Services League of Australia (RSL) in recognition of his support and dedication to the RSL and community engagement in Woolgoolga.



Described by friends as a great Woolgoolga citizen, mentor and sportsman, Allan is the Vice President of the local RSL sub-Branch.

ANZAC of the Year Awards are presented each year to recognise the efforts and achievements of up to seven Australians who have given service to their fellow Australians and to the community in a positive, selfless and compassionate manner.

This year four were presented and Allan is proud to be one of the recipients.

Woolgoolga RSL sub-Branch Secretary Christopher Chayko told News Of The Area, “Allan has completed over 60 years of service to our nation and people, beginning with a full career in the Army Reserve, in addition to his civilian employment and family responsibilities, and then decades of work and leadership in community service organisations including Lions, Meals on Wheels, the RSL and many others.

“He remains a masters hockey player; and many have benefitted from his coaching and example on and off the field.

“Allan exemplifies the aims of the award to those who have ‘given service to their fellow Australians and to the community in a positive, selfless and compassionate manner’,” Christopher said.

Allan shared his drive to help others with News Of The Area.

“I think it is an attitude that I was born with because of my parents’ caring nature towards their fellow man,” he said.

“Mum and Dad were battling share farmers, who right from my earliest memory helped our neighbours who were doing it even tougher than us, particularly with providing food for children.

“I can remember Italian prisoners of war (POW) working where we lived between Lismore and Kyogle, and how my parents looked after them, as well through friendship and material assistance.

“After WW2 many of those POWs settled in that district, after bringing their families to Australia to live.

“Both of my sisters also gave much of their time to various charities around the Lismore and Kyogle districts, so I guess that helping others is in our blood,” he said.

For Allan the greatest high point in helping others is in assisting serving and ex-serving ADF members with welfare, while volunteering with the RSL, particularly the Woolgoolga RSL sub-Branch.

“This includes arranging RSL funerals for the families who request that service and then conducting the RSL services either in a church, hall, chapel or at a graveside.

“I also offered assistance to families of the deceased members by way of helping with compilation of documentation for various agencies such as DVA, and by companionship, when needed.”

Another high point for Allan is training and coaching young people.

“Particularly training civilians through recruit training/initial employment training to be soldiers on many occasions in the Army Reserve, over many years,” he said.

“In most cases the end results surprised even those recruits with what they achieved and developed into.

“The same applied with coaching boys, girls, men and women in my chosen sport of field hockey.

“It was great to turn rank beginners into premiership winners, and now as a very senior Masters hockey player, see those young players still competing in their 40s, 50s and near 60s.”

Allan is thankful for his choices in helping others, citing the satisfaction of working hard with the Lions Club of Woolgoolga to donate over $150,000 worth of equipment to the various wards of Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

“To see the expressions of appreciation from those hard-working nurses and other staff makes it all worthwhile.

“My advice to others is to donate as much of your time as you can.

“It keeps you active and healthy and helps the community to survive,” he closed.

By Andrea FERRARI