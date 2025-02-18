Appeal for information after Bucketts Way pursuit and driver sighting



NSW POLICE are reappealing for information after the driver of a pursued vehicle was believed to have been seen on the Pacific Highway.

Police believe the man might have been sighted on the southbound side of the Pacific Highway at Balickera, just south of the Italia Road turnoff, about 1.45pm on Thursday 13 February 2025.



About 8am last Thursday, police attempted to stop a blue Ford Falcon on The Bucketts Way at Booral.

Inquiries revealed the vehicle was stolen from Queensland and the driver had allegedly failed to pay for fuel at a service station in Walcha earlier that day.

When the driver failed to stop as directed, a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit continued to a rest stop at Twelve Mile Creek where the driver exited the vehicle and entered bushland on foot.

Officers searched for the man with the assistance of the Dog Unit and PolAir, however he was not located.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a firearm.

As part of inquiries, police released an image and description of a man they believe can assist with inquiries.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of thin build, about 165-175cm tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hat and black shirt with a large white motif.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area is urged to contact Raymond Terrace Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him but to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.