Applications open for by-election postal votes



Postal vote applications are open for voters who are unable to vote in person at the Port Macquarie State by-election on Saturday, 15 March.

Applications close at 6pm on Monday,10 March.

Late applications cannot be accepted.

Voters should apply now on the NSW Electoral Commission website to ensure they receive their postal vote as soon as possible.

Postal vote packs will be sent out to successful applicants from Monday, 3 March.

General postal voters do not need to apply.

Anyone registered as a general postal voter will automatically receive a postal vote.