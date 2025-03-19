Applications open for funding for safer level crossings



A NEW program will give regional NSW councils the chance to share in $1 million for projects to upgrade roads at public level crossings.

Applications opened on Monday for the NSW Government’s Level Crossing Improvement Program – Regional Council Minor Works.

The grants will be for works that make road approaches to level crossings safer by improving sighting distances and advanced warning systems.

This could include vehicle-activated signage, line marking, upgrading or installing street lighting, traffic calming treatments (excluding speed limit reductions) and minor road realignments.

Transport for NSW Chief of the Centres for Road Safety and Maritime Safety, Bernard Carlon, said the new program will help councils carry out minor, low-cost engineering work and safety improvements on road approaches to level crossings.

“There are over 1300 level crossings located on public roads across NSW and collisions between trains and vehicles are a major road and rail safety risk,” Mr Carlon said.

“These grants will enhance safety for motorists and rail users – passenger and freight – and are a step towards the NSW Government’s goal of zero road trauma by 2050.”

Councils have until 2 May to apply for a share of $1 million in grants that are on offer for the 2025/26 financial year.