Applications open for Indigenous Storytellers Scholarship



APPLICATIONS are invited to the second annual Indigenous Storytellers Scholarship’, also known as the ‘Djuyalgal’ Scholarship, run by Façon Australia and supported by the Greater Bank.

In the Gathang language, ‘Djuyalgal’ means ‘the one who is telling the story’.



Open to Indigenous artists within New South Wales, the Scholarship invites applications across nine categories: fashion design, accessory design, art painting, music, dance, writing, digital art, film and photography.

In 2023 there were two local Coffs Coast finalists in the scholarship: Glenreagh’s Marley Morgan and Bellingen’s Bernard Kelly-Edwards.

Façon Magazine Editor-in-Chief Lara Lupish told News Of The Area, “Last year we received an incredible array of entrants, with two of our top finalists coming from the Coffs Coast area.

“With such immense talent in the area, we warmly invite Indigenous creatives from Coffs Coast and the Nambucca Valley to apply this year.”

The overall scholarship winner receives $10,000 to be used in relation to their specific artistic practice.

Applications opened on Wednesday 8 February 2024 and close on 18 April.

The finalists in each category and the overall winner will be announced at an event held on 11 July during NAIDOC Week 2024.

To commemorate this celebration of Indigenous creativity, a special edition of Façon Magazine will be curated, profiling the nine outstanding finalists from each category.

The judging committee is made up of local business leaders and First Nations voices from the Façon Australia/Greater Bank community in and around the Hunter/Newcastle region.

The scholarship not only offers a financial boost for the recipient but also provides all finalists with invaluable mentorship from industry leaders, to celebrate, sustain and grow Indigenous art and design.

Lara Lupish emphasises the importance of the program, stating, “This initiative aims to empower Indigenous storytellers in New South Wales, providing them with the resources and support necessary to contribute their unique perspectives to the creative arts landscape.”

One recipient of the 2023 Indigenous Storytellers Scholarship was filmmaker Jahvis Loveday.

A descendent of the Dyirbal tribe, Jahvis was born and raised on Bundjalung country in the Northern Rivers.

“The scholarship helped me kick start incredible projects over the past year, collaborating with Indigenous artists from my region and beyond,” said Jahvis.

“I can’t wait to see the level of artists in this year’s event, it’s such a great way to showcase many different art forms.”

Greater Bank Chief Distribution Officer Emma Brokate said, “With the inaugural year of the scholarship having been so successful, at Greater Bank we’re thrilled to be involved again.

“To see Jahvis thrive under this scholarship is wonderful, so we’re looking forward to being able to provide another talented Indigenous storyteller with this amazing opportunity.”

Applications are now open for Indigenous individuals, aged eighteen and above, residing in NSW.

For full details regarding submissions, visit Façon Magazine and Greater Bank at https://www.faconaustralia.com/scholarship/ and https://www.greater.com.au/ respectively.

By Andrea FERRARI

