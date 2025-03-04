Applications open for veteran arts program



APPLICATIONS are open for the NSW Government’s 2025 Anzac Memorial Veteran Artist in Residence program, which offers up to $10,000 for a contemporary veteran or group of veterans to engage with the Anzac Memorial and the broader community through art.

The program gives veterans an opportunity to share their experience and stories of military service with the wider community through their chosen medium, while furthering their growth as artists.

Open to those who have served in the Australian Defence Force, the Veteran Artist in Residence program celebrates the Anzac Memorial’s intent as an active space for veterans and their families.

It recognises the collaboration, self-discipline, innovation and creativity that goes into being an artist along with the positive impact on health, wellbeing and connectivity.

Launched in 2019, the program has produced a vast collection of trench art, paintings, music and poetry.

The inaugural Veteran Artist in Residence, Cory Rinaldi, is an Army veteran of Malaysia, East Timor and Iraq.

During his residency, he painted a series of works exploring the Memorial’s architecture as well as his experience of military service.

His residency culminated in an exhibition of 18 paintings and the program was recognised as the winner of the 2022 Innovation & Resilience Award at Museum & Galleries NSW’s IMAGinE Awards.

“The Residency at the Memorial enabled me to heal,” Cory said.

“It gave me purpose again and once more made me feel part of a team since leaving the military.

“The Residency challenged my artistic parameters and encouraged me to paint outside of my comfort zone.

“For someone who suffers from PTSD, that’s a big deal.”

This is the third time the Residency has been offered.

Applications close on 24 March with more information available here: https://www.anzacmemorial.nsw.gov.au/about/veteran-artist-residence