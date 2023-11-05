Applications open to become a Pink Silks Trust beneficiary



THE Pink Silks Trust (PST) has put the call out to the Coffs Harbour community for beneficiaries as the charitable group plans its fundraisers for 2024.

“As the committee starts to organise our two major fundraising events in January 2024 we are asking any local organisations to apply to be a PST beneficiary,” Pink Silks Perpetual Trust Chair, and co-founder, Tanya Johnson OAM told News Of The Area.



“There are many worthy organisations doing amazing work with local women and we welcome their application to be considered as a beneficiary.

“Each year the applications come in from a diversity of organisations and we truly welcome that.”

Set up in 2006, the Pink Silks Trust is a proudly home-grown Coffs Harbour charity that has donated more than $1.2 million in support of women who need its help.

“We keep 90 percent of funds locally to directly help our community and ten percent for national research,” added Tanya.

PST has its two annual fundraising events in the diary: Pink Silks Trust Golf Day on Friday 12 January and Pink Silks Trust Ladies Charity Race Day on Sunday 14 January.

“These two PST fundraising events are a great opportunity to increase awareness and funds for various organisations in the local community that support local women’s health.”

PST strives to help support as many women as possible, for as many years as possible, with each beneficiary donation.

To receive funding from PST, as a registered charitable organisation and maintaining its tax-deductible status, applicants must be a registered charity or organisation, have tax deductible gift status or are associated with a group or Trust with deductible Gift Recipient Status

You can head to the www.pinksilks.com.au website to find the submission form and criteria tips for applying.

All submission applications close Friday 8 December 2023.

To be involved with Pink Silks or to be a beneficiary for funds, check the Trust’s website for contact details – www.pinksilks.com.au.

Pink Silks Trust is a local registered charity, committed to raising awareness and funds for local women in our community, diagnosed with cancer, long term illness, traumatic illness and disabilities.

By Andrea FERRARI