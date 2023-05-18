Apron Strings – The Ties That Bind: An exhibition with a difference at Art Space Urunga

THE Art Space Urunga has come up with an exhibition with a difference known as ‘Apron Strings – The Ties That Bind’.

Running from 18 May to 18 June each day from 10 am to 4:00 pm, the concept of Apron Strings is that the artists have been invited to express, in their own mediums, those objects, sounds or smells that instantly take them back to an earlier time, the things that tug at you.

Artist Chris Wilson told News Of The Area, “Personally, I’ve selected some toys which have special meaning for me as well as a portrait of my Nanna which I did when I was at art school at the age of 17.”

Apron Strings will include works by Chris Hundt, Andrew Lo, Tony Southwell, Christine Wilson, Kathy Sobothie-Edwards, Elinor Holliday, Hugh Wade, Rosalind Robertson, Will Douglas, Rowena Post, Edna Adamson and Coco Elder.

The Art Space will host an official opening for Apron Strings with a Morning Tea on Saturday 20 May from 10:30 am until 12:00 noon.

By Mick BIRTLES